LLEGARON LOS FONDOS NO REINTEGRABLES DEL PLAN CASTELLO PARA OBRAS EN EL BOLSÓN
Los fondos servirán para obras trascendentales en nuestra Ciudad como el adoquinado en el pasaje Lanfré, en el lateral del Hospital De Área El Bolsón; la construcción de la Comisaría de la Mujer; semáforos; pavimentación y cordones cuneta; refacciones en el Cementerio, y playones deportivos en el barrio Obrero, San Francisco, San José y Los Hornos.
También para mejoramientos barriales en el barrio Luján, Esperanza, Terminal, Villa Turismo, Arrayanes y Los Cipreses.
