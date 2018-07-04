LLEGARON LOS FONDOS NO REINTEGRABLES DEL PLAN CASTELLO PARA OBRAS EN EL BOLSÓN

El gobernador Alberto Weretilneck entregó los fondos no reintegrables para el Municipio de El Bolsón, pertenecientes al Plan Castello. Participaron de la entrega el Intendente Bruno Pogliano, Adriana del Agua, presidente del Concejo Deliberante y Cecilia Gori (foto), concejales y funcionarios municipales.





Los fondos servirán para obras trascendentales en nuestra Ciudad como el adoquinado en el pasaje Lanfré, en el lateral del Hospital De Área El Bolsón; la construcción de la Comisaría de la Mujer; semáforos; pavimentación y cordones cuneta; refacciones en el Cementerio, y playones deportivos en el barrio Obrero, San Francisco, San José y Los Hornos.



También para mejoramientos barriales en el barrio Luján, Esperanza, Terminal, Villa Turismo, Arrayanes y Los Cipreses.











-------------------------ESCRIBANOS, OPINE, ENVÍE INFORMACIÓN-----------------
Forms generator powered by 123ContactForm.com | Report abuse
ESCRIBANOS

About the Author

iHoney

Noticias Del Bolson
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit. Aenean commodo ligula eget dolor Aenean massa.

Auspicia en NDB

Copyright © Noticias Del Bolson | Designed With By Blogger Templates
Scroll To Top