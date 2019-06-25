Inspectoría General de la Municipalidad de Lago Puelo cita
• ALEGRÍA, BRENDA
• APABLAZA, FÁTIMA
• BELLOMO, CECILIA
• CASTELLAN, LUCIANO
• CORVALÁN YÁÑEZ, LEÓN
• DE CRISTOFANO, MAYRA
• DE VADILLO, ZAHIRA
• DELGADO, CLAUDIA
• GIMENEZ, CELESTE
• GIMÉNEZ YANINA BELÉN
• GODOY, NORMA
• LABARRERE, MAURICIO
• MOYANO, DAIANA
• MUÑOZ, MILAGROS
• ORTIZ, JULIETA
• RODRÍGUEZ, KAREN
• SANTIVANO, LÍA
• SIERRA, MICAELA
Las mismas deberán presentarse en las oficinas ubicadas en Los Alerces y 2 de Abril en el horario de 8 a 13:30 hs.
Por cualquier duda, pueden comunicarse al
294-4318044 (sólo se reciben llamados).
